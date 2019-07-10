Council wants your feedback on a new coast management plan

Beach nourishment on Urangan beach in 2016. As part of a new coastal management plan, the council is inviting residential feedback via a new online survey to develop the plan.

Beach nourishment on Urangan beach in 2016. As part of a new coastal management plan, the council is inviting residential feedback via a new online survey to develop the plan. Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council wants to hear from residents as they develop a new coastal management plan to manage erosion and high storm tides.

With a $430,000 funding grant from the State Government and the Local Government Association of Queensland's QCoast 2100 program, the council has until September next year to develop their renewed Coastal Hazard Adaption Strategy.

As part of the process, the council has launched an online survey and project page for residents to offer their feedback on specific priorities for coastal management.

Councillor David Lewis explained it was an opportunity to get on the front foot and "identify and implement cost-effective mitigation measures".

"We know that coastal communities are already at risk from sea erosion and storm tide inundation caused by cyclones and other severe storm systems, and these will become a greater threat with rising sea levels," Cr Lewis said.

"The Coastal Futures: Planning Our Changing Coastline project will develop a plan to help protect our community assets and infrastructure, and maintain our unique natural environment here on the Fraser Coast.

"The project is an opportunity for Council and residents to get on the front foot to identify and implement cost-effective mitigation measures over the medium and long term as we plan for development and growth."

Residents can register their interest to keep updated on the project and view fact sheets, an interactive map and a project timeline via the website.

Visit frasercoast.engagementhub.com.au/coastal-futures-planning-our-changing-coastline to get involved.