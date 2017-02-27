COUNCIL: What's on the agenda for the March 1 meeting

ANOTHER month comes by, and the Fraser Coast Regional Council is due to hold another meeting at the Hervey Bay chambers on Wednesday March 1.

Here are some of the major agenda items up for discussion:

Recommendations from DILGP report

COUNCILLORS will discuss available courses for elected members, as per the recommendations made in the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning report from 2016.

A Diploma for Elected Members through the LGAQ, along with a Company Director's Course from the Australian Institute of Company Directors, are two of the courses recommended for the members.

The total diploma price costs $9360 through the LGAQ, with individual units at $530 with a $220 assessment fee. The Company Directors Course costs $9399.

Economic and Community Development in Bauple

AFTER the report was laid on the table at the February 8 meeting, recommendations from the Bauple Report will be adopted with further community consultation.

Last meeting's motion was carried 8-3, with Cr Chapman stating he wanted to review the recommendations further during the procedural motion.

The report contains proposed responses and actions relating to issues identified by the Bauple community, ranging from relaxing planning regulations to attract small businesses to the area to subdividing larger town blocks to free up development.

Bauple-Signage on Bruce Highway. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Burrum Heads Development

THE future of a development application for a Burrum Heads - which involves the conversion of one lot into 63 residential lots, with the inclusion of new roads - will be decided by councillors.

The five-stage plan was originally lodged in August 2016, with 19 lots to be developed over stage 2 of the development, situated south of existing lots in Beach Dr and Lakes Blvd.

Part of the development outlines plans to extend Lakeside Dr and create a new road to the east and south-east.

Scarness Resort Complex

A MAJOR resort hub for the Esplanade could be a reality after Wednesday's meeting, with council to vote on the proposed Scarness complex.

The Chronicle previously reported the building would house 114 serviced apartments, 36 residential units and a number of commercial shops on the ground floor.

But a number of conditions are due to be imposed on the site, including limiting the gross leasable shop floor area to 400sqm and restricting the number of units for development in the complex.