COUNCIL: What's on today's meeting agenda

CONTROVERSY will be high on the agenda at today's council meeting as Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft prepares to make another apology for misconduct.

It follows the Local Government's Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal upholding a misconduct charge against the embattled councillor earlier this month.

Today's apology will be the third one Cr Loft has made in about four months.

Councillor Stuart Taylor will also move to have lockable mail trays in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay councillor common rooms.

"Under the Local Government Act, we're required to have regard to confidential information that comes through councillor trays,” Cr Taylor said.

"I see having unsecured mail trays as a risk, and it's one I think we can easily overcome with little cost to the community.”

An independent report recommending a new RV site for Bauple will also be voted on by councillors, after consulting group Balfour Consulting recommended a site near the Bauple Men's Shed.

Deputy mayor George Seymour will also move to have overdue library fees abolished at the meeting, saying they were "ineffective” and there were better ways to ensure books were returned on time without penalising disadvantaged people. The meeting runs from 10am at the Tavistock St council chambers. Go to www.frasercoastchronicle. com.au for live updates from the meeting.