Council worker bitten by snake

A COUNCIL worker was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition after a suspected snake bite.

The worker was flown by LifeFlight's Surat Gas Aero-Medical Service (SGAS) rescue helicopter on Friday night after she suffered a suspected bite near Gayndah.

The helicopter was tasked to the scene at approximately 5.30pm on Friday, March 17 after the woman in her mid-thirties was bitten on the finger while working.

LifeFlight's SGAS helicopter flew to Taroom Hospital and airlifted the woman in a stable condition to Roma Hospital for further treatment.