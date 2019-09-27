Council worker finds uncapped syringe stash in Gympie street

GYMPIE Regional Council have confirmed "a number" of uncapped syringers were found by workers in a drain on Musgrave St recently.

A witness told The Gympie Times the council workers had found up to or even more than 250 needles, as well as a quantity of drugs, at the site during clearing operations.

A spokeswoman for the council confirmed needles were found "in a Musgrave St drain", but did not verify how many or whether there was any quantity of drugs.

"Gympie Regional Council can confirm a number of uncapped needles were found and dealt with according to Council procedure," the spokeswoman said.

"Gympie Regional Council field staff, through their work, occasionally encounter hazardous material, like syringes.

"Council has strict processes on how staff deal with these scenarios.

"Field staff are provided with training and appropriate workplace health and safety equipment.

"Council keeps records of all staff interactions with such material."

A QPS media spokeswoman said the use of needles and syringes fell under the Drugs Misuse Act.

"Under this legislation anyone failing to dispose of a syringe as per the prescribed procedures may face up to two years' imprisonment," the spokeswoman said.

"If anyone finds a needle they should follow procedures set out by their local council and Queensland Health."

The spokeswoman provided the following details:

Queensland Needle and Syringe Program Management Unit

https://www.health.qld.gov.au/public-health/topics/atod/queensland-needle-syringe-program

Telephone: 07 3328 9801 Email: qnsp@health.qld.gov.au

Clean Needle Helpline: 1800 633 353 (freecall), available 24 hours a day.

http://www.health.gov.au/internet/publications/publishing.nsf/Content/illicit-pubs-needle-kit-ques-toc~illicit-pubs-needle-kit-ques-ans~illicit-pubs-needle-kit-ques-ans-13