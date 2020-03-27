COUNCIL WRAP: Everything you need to know ahead of voting

THE council election has finally arrived - and what a strange campaign it has been.

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting in the lead up to the election, candidates were careful to set a good example while still sharing their message with their constituents.

While many people across region have taken the opportunity to vote ahead of Election Day, no doubt there will be thousands heading to the polls on Saturday.

Division 1

Joel Mullen and incumbent councillor James Hansen are the candidates in Division 1.

Both have spoken openly about their objectives for the region.

The candidates spoke at a forum in Howard earlier this month to share their views and visions for the area.

Sharing their final messages this week, both shared their top priorities for the division.

Division 2

Chris Dale and Phil Truscott are the candidates in Division 2.

Speaking at a meet the candidates event at Tiaro, it was clear roads would be a focus for both.

The two shared their final messages ahead of polling day this week.

This division will be contested by Paul Truscott and James Miller.

The two spoke at a meet the candidates event in Maryborough in front of a small crowd earlier this month.

Both shared what they believed were the top issues for their area ahead of the election.

Division 4

Incumbent councillor Daniel Sanderson and fellow candidate Jamie Hoolahan are contesting Division 4.

The two also spoke at Maryborough's meet the candidates event and have been at pre-polling in the city.

Both outlined their priorities for the region ahead of the election.

Division 5

The candidates for Division 5 are Jade Wellings, Mark Andersen and Mark Spencer.

The candidates agree development is a hot topic in their division.

Division 6

The hotly contested division is currently in the hands of incumbent councillor David Lewis.

But eight others are contesting the seat, including Karla Reardon, Rick Whittle, former mayor Gerard O'Connell, Owen Cronin, David Dagleish, Maria Callaghan, Kay Hoberg and Richard Mott.

As usual, the foreshore has been a hot topic ahead of the election.

