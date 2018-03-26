COUNCIL WRAP: Four important items to keep an eye on

DEVELOPMENT plans for a new eco-resort and a proposal to dredge the Amenbo Lake are just a couple of the agenda items going to a vote this Wednesday.

Councillors will meet in the Hervey Bay Tavistock St chambers to discuss a number of important development items.

Here's a sneak peek of some of the important agenda items in the ordinary meeting.

River Heads Lifestyle Village

Councillors will vote on the future of a $30 million eco-resort in River Heads that has been in discussions for the past two years.

The development application details a proposal for a 12.25ha resort, including about 94 units, 10 motel rooms, a new restaurant, club facilities and a coffee shop.

An artist's impression of a home at Peter Chen's planned lifestyle resort at River Heads. The eco-resort will cost about $30m. Contributed

Council documents reveal the resort will provide a "lifestyle hub" that will include "organic permaculture gardening."

Proposal to dredge Anembo Lake

Dredging could soon take place in Anembo Lake following recommendations from the Lowlands Lagoons Environmental Assessment.

Under the proposal, the council would dredge part of the lake bed to improve the water quality and flora and fauna living around the lake.

CUTTING THROUGH: a council worker chainsaws through the weeds and pepper trees in Urangan. Photo Contributed Contributed

"Water levels and aquatic plant growth have varied over the last several years in response to natural fluctuations from rainfall, prolonged dry periods (followed by recent significant rain events), varying seasonal temperatures, residential runoff, and other urban and environmental factors," council documents reveal.

However, the documents state there are no immediate concerns with water quality and the proposal be deferred until a management strategy and budget allocations are allocated.

River Heads boat ramp

More development is slated for the River Heads boat ramp as the council prepares to construct 60 new car spots in the area.

RAMP DEVELOPMENTS: Proposed layout plans for new parking spots at the River Heads boat ramp. Contributed

A new report from the council has identified two new areas for development in the River Heads area, including a new car park 350m north-west of the boat ramps, at the end of Ariadne St, and an area at the south-east point of the current boat ramp.

More than 60 new parking spots will be made available from the development.

The construction has been proposed to deal with the influx of traffic from the construction of the floating walkway for the boat ramp, which is being handled by the State Government.

The proposal for the new car spots will go to a vote by councillors.

All-abilities playground for Maryborough

A new all-abilities playground for Maryborough could be on the cards depending on the outcome of a council vote.

A proposal to allocate $200,000 for a new playground that caters to children of all ages and abilities will be tabled at Wednesday's meeting.

Cr Anne Maddern is expected to table the motion.

A location near the Tinana Hall has been proposed, but council documents reveal a new location will have to be sought due to the area being flood-prone.