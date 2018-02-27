COUNCIL WRAP: Six important items in Wednesday's meeting

FORMER mayor Chris Loft addressing the very council he was sacked from won't be the only hot topic coming up at Wednesday's meeting.

With a jam-packed agenda that includes more than $3 million worth of contracts to be approved, the Fraser Coast Regional Council is in for a mammoth meeting at their Maryborough chambers.

It will be the first meeting chaired by acting mayor George Seymour.

Here are some of the major public items up for discussion.

Park master plans

Councillors will review a number of master plans for the Fraser Coast's parks after they were put on public exhibition in 2017.

Council documents recommend the council adopt master plans with their amendments for the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, Anzac Park Japanese Gardens, Maryborough's Anzac Park, the Urangan Precinct foreshore development and the Point Vernon Park.

The master plan for Dayman Park will be redesigned following consultation with Butchulla representatives.

Public exhibition of park master plans

Following the adoption of the above master plans, the council will turn their attention to another set of master plans for the region's parks.

Parks including Endeavour Way Park, Gilston Rd, Traveston Park, Alex Gillespie Park, Petersens Rd Park, Woocoo Park and the Tiaro Memorial Park will be put on public exhibition for feedback.

It follows a similar motion in December 2017 where the council invited residents to give their feedback on parklands.

The master plans will be on display on the council website for 28 days. Public consultation will be adopted and incorporated into the final documents.

Urangan Caravan Park

After construction started on the site last year, the council will discuss a developer approval for the Urangan Caravan Park along Pilot and Pier St.

The site will accommodate 87 caravan and RV sites.

Pier Caravan Park construction site in Urangan. Inge Hansen

A development approval for the park was previously given in November 2013, while operational works were completed in 2016.

Council documents recommend the approval subject to a number of conditions, including the provision of fire hydrants and proper sewerage.

Craignish telecommunications tower

A new telco tower in Craignish, to be located alongside an existing 30m tower along Craignish Rd, will be decided by councillors.

Council documents reveal the development will comprise of a 35m monopole with a number of panel antennas.

Disability beach access mat

Following reports the all-abilities beach access mat was not being used to its full extent, the council is expected to transfer ownership to a new community group.

A motion at the council meeting on January 25 called for a report on the use of the mat and any options for increasing the number of days it would be used.

Cameron D'Amico was one of the first to officially trial the Mobi-Mat beach access mat in January. Blake Antrobus

The council is expected to transfer ownership to Community Lifestyles Agency to manage future access.

"For 27 years they have provided support to people with a disability locally. They are committed to providing a sustainable community service by ensuring the mat is available by prior arrangement all year round," council documents reveal.

Changes to fees and charges

Private hiring of inflatable water slides at the region's aquatic centres and the WetSide water slides will be discussed as part of proposed changes to the council's fees and charges.

A fee of $170 per hour for the private hire of the waterslides at Hervey Bay's WetSide water park has been marked for adoption.

The backflow prevention device annual administration fee has been revised to a new fee of $20, down $50 from the previous fee.