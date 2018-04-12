Councillor blasts by-election as waste of time and money

EX-MAYOR Chris Loft should be reinstated and save taxpayers an estimated $390,000, according to Councillor Denis Chapman who slammed the Fraser Coast's upcoming by-election as a "burden for taxpayers”.

The division eight councillor told the Chronicle Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe made the wrong decision when he unceremoniously sacked Mr Loft in February

Cr Chapman said the former mayor's multiple breaches of the Local Government Act during his 668 day tenure were "minor wrongs” .

"The truth will come out in the long run, and Chris is prepared to bring it out,” he said.

"By going to court, the public can know what's been happening in the council for the past few years.

"Chris should not have been sacked for minor things, that's my view.”

Cr Chapman said Mr Loft "was doing a reasonable job” while he was mayor and his sacking "couldn't be justified”.

The historic sacking, the first of its kind in Queensland, has sent the Fraser Coast back to the polls for a mayoral by-election on May 5.

The $390,000 bill to hold the by-election was described by the councillor as a waste and could be better spent on more worthwhile projects.

If a current sitting councillor is elected next month, it will trigger another by-election to find a replacement representative for their division.

"I don't want to see that money being put into a by-election,” Cr Chapman said.

"That money could be better spent on footpaths, improving accessibility and getting project designs finished so they can be shovel-ready.

Under local government regulations, Mr Loft is ineligible to stand for mayor next month. But Cr Chapman said the feedback he had received from the Hervey Bay and Maryborough communities indicated a lot of support for Mr Loft returning as mayor.

Cr Chapman previously told the Chronicle he had no intention of running for mayor. Councillor Darren Everard is the only sitting councillor to nominate for the position, while acting mayor George Seymour is expected to put up his hand in the coming days.

Nominations for the region's by-election close next Tuesday.