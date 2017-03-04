Councillor calls for colleague's resignation

COUNCILLOR Rolf Light has called for his colleague Stuart Taylor to resign from the Fraser Coast Regional Council, in the latest stage of an ongoing political saga between the pair.

The latest feud between the pair relates to the controversial operational review of council, which reportedly contains "hundreds of comments regarding the staff concerns about the lack of capacity of senior management” according to the ABC.

Cr Taylor moved to keep any recommendations of council's operational review under control by councillors, which was carried 6-5 at Wednesday's ordinary meeting. It means council will have to vote on any further recommendations from the review. But Cr Light believes this to be a "deliberate attempt to purposefully create disharmony in council”, and attacked his colleague for delaying the report's recommendations.

"I believe that Cr Taylor's motion was totally unnecessary in addressing the poisonous culture that has flourished in this organisation...they (council) have to come back on every small expenditure,” he said.

"If he can't do his job, he needs to resign.”

But Cr Taylor rejected his comments, calling them "inappropriate and offensive”.

"I'm not going to step down. If he's got an issue he can speak to me,” he said.

"We have learned that decisions have already been made that we don't know about, with the two contracts.

"Any time Cr Light is not happy he calls for someone to step down.”