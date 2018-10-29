Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting. Alistair Brightman
News

Councillor cleared of misconduct after investigation

Blake Antrobus
by
29th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRASER Coast councillor has been cleared of misconduct after the CEO dismissed the complaint for "lacking in substance".

Councillor Stuart Taylor referred himself for investigation when a complaint about his conduct during last month's meeting was submitted to the council.

 

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Stuart Taylor.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Stuart Taylor. Alistair Brightman

The complaint alleged Cr Taylor breached the Local Government Act by "not leaving and staying away from the meeting during an item that he had declared a conflict of interest" and "performing double fist pumps after the decision".

But in a letter addressed to Cr Taylor, council CEO Ken Diehm determined the complaint was "lacking in substance".

"The complainant has been notified and the council considers the matter to be closed, as such, no further action will be taken," the letter reads.

Under Section 176B of the LGA, the council's CEO must conduct a preliminary assessment of any complaints brought to the attention of councillors.

On the council's video recording of the meeting, Cr Taylor can be seen standing outside while a vote division is occurring in the chambers.

The conflict of interest related to his role as the president of Football Queensland Wide Bay.

Related Items

Show More
fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast regional council ken diehm misconduct stuart taylor
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FRASER COAST WEATHER: What to expect this week

    FRASER COAST WEATHER: What to expect this week

    Weather The region is expected to get hit by a thunderstorm this afternoon

    • 29th Oct 2018 9:49 AM
    MP calls for prisoners to work more after riot

    premium_icon MP calls for prisoners to work more after riot

    News A prison officer had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

    Witches, zombies emerge for Halloween

    premium_icon Witches, zombies emerge for Halloween

    News Halloween in the Park was a delight.

    Local Partners