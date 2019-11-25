'I think of him every day': Councillor on Loft, next move

FRASER Coast Regional Councillor Rolf Light says he will run for re-election in Division 5 despite concerns raised about the jailing of his former colleague Chris Loft.

This is after Cr Light, who said he was speaking personally and not on behalf of council, admitted the jailing of a 68-year-old grandfather for attempting to get his friend a job had made him question whether it was worth the risk of running.

Cr Light was adamant Mr Loft had been jailed for something that went on in both the private and public sectors every day.

He said at the time he had been forced to reconsider whether he should run for the 2020 elections given the magnitude of the sentence handed down to Mr Loft for what he considered to be a minor infraction.

He said no one put their hand up to serve their community expecting it would end with them going to jail.

But Cr Light said he had decided to still run.

"People have been asking me to reconsider and that's very humbling," he said.

"I think I have provided good governance."

Cr Light said he still felt for Mr Loft.

"It's not a case of whether he's guilty or not," he said.

"But a man going to jail at his age that had no evil intent - he might have been foolish or careless.

"I think of him every day."

Issuing a statement to the Chronicle, Cr Light said he felt he had the support of his family and constituents in deciding to run again.

"With my experience of local government, disaster management and financial management and the proven results I have delivered for division five and the region," he said.



"If re-elected in 2020 I will use my experience, skills and determination to provide the constituents of Division 5 and the region passionate and enthusiastic representation that I know will deliver results for the whole region."

