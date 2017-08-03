25°
Councillor defends religious freedom as prayer hall petition circulates

Blake Antrobus
| 3rd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
SPEAKING OUT: Cr George Seymour said he was opposed to petitions that target people on the basis of their religion.
SPEAKING OUT: Cr George Seymour said he was opposed to petitions that target people on the basis of their religion. Alistair Brightman

DEPUTY mayor George Seymour has defended the community's freedom of religion as a petition calling for the closure of an Islamic hall in Pt Vernon circulates.

The petition, which will be addressed to the Fraser Coast Regional Council, calls for the closure of the prayer hall on Tooth St and for any further places of worship to be impact assessable and have public consultation undertaken before approval.

So far, the petition has more than 600 signatures.

The issue remains contentious for council, with a similar petition tabled by James Hansen in July 2016 aiming to amend planning laws to make places of worship impact assessable.

When the petition was received, it provoked fierce debate between councillors.

Petitioner Lyn Morrison said she started the current prayer hall petition out of concern over the lack of consultation with the current zoning for the prayer hall.

"The zoning is wrong; it was a semi-rural area when it was first zoned back in the 1970s, and now it's a residential zoning area” Ms Morrison said.

"It needs to be closed down, it's just not compatible with the current zoning laws.”

A Chronicle poll asking if readers were for or against the prayer hall on the Fraser Coast received about 1021 votes before deadline.

85% of readers said they were against the hall, 10% were for and 4% said they had no opinion.

Cr George Seymour said the site appeared to be zoned correctly in the town-planning scheme, and had been zoned as such for a very long time.

When asked about the results of the poll, he said people were entitled to their opinion.

He said he wouldn't be in favour of any petition attacking people on the basis of their religion.

"A sign of a healthy community is one that respects differences and treats others as they want to be treated,” Cr Seymour said.

"Places of worship play an important role in society, people should be free to worship.”

Last year, Cr Hansen moved to amend the planning assessment for places of worship in a council meeting, saying residents had a right to say what goes on in their community.

His motion was defeated 6-5, with Cr Seymour saying community leaders "should be focusing more on unity and not giving a voice to hate speak.”

Ali Kadri from the Islamic Council of Queensland said he didn't believe people opposed to the prayer hall were doing it for "genuine reasons.”

