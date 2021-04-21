Councillor fires up over $115 emergency levy rates hike

Coolum residents are soon going to be paying double for their local firefighting services.

Thousands of residents in and around Coolum Beach are facing a $115 increase to their emergency service levy to help pay for their fire station being staffed full-time.

Sunshine Coast councillor Maria Suarez is far from impressed by the new Queensland Fire and Emergency Services charges.

"When I saw it I was pretty shocked, particularly because we (the council) have to collect it through rates," Ms Suarez said.

"It's a completely separate thing and that's difficult to convey to the residents that this charge is regarding Queensland Fire and Emergency Service resourcing of staff and infrastructure.

She said it was hard to see value for money.

"The question to ask is … 'what am I getting for that'?

"You're getting extra staff on-board, but does that mean your risk of fire is gone down … no."

The impost is to cover Coolum being upgraded from an auxiliary station to having five permanent officers stationed there five days a week with auxiliary support.

Notifications arrived in the mail on Monday informing residents that the local station was being reclassified from a D class station to an A.

That will lift the emergency management levy as of July this year is from $110.60 to $226 for Coolum Beach, Peregian Springs, Yaroomba and Mount Coolum properties.

Coolum Residents Association president Ray Barber is resigned to paying extra for a better firefighting service.

Pensioners will receive a 20 per cent discount.

The notice said applying the correct levy class would ensure all residents received an appropriately funded and comprehensive fire and emergency service response as "similar properties contribute equally".

Coolum Residents Association president Ray Barber has taken the increase in his stride.

"We can afford it, and the reason we can afford it is that our houses have all gone up $100,000 in value in the last 12 months and we don't want them to burn down," Mr Barber said.

"We've always as a community thrown in the pot for our fire services and if the community was in dire straits, my association would be a bit concerned."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the service constantly reviewed its operational model to ensure community safety was prioritised.

"This increase to service follows commitments to upgrade this station following the 2019-20 bushfire season and substantial growth the Sunshine Coast region is experiencing," she said.

"Coolum residents' contribution will now align with Noosa, Maroochydore, Kawana, Caloundra, Buderim and Nambour residents."

She said the latest classification changes were made in consultation with the local councils.