Councillor fires up over future of time cannon

IT FEATURES in much of the material used to market Maryborough but for some time now, the city’s famous time cannon has been missing in action.

This isn’t washing with Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott who this week again questioned the delayed return of the cannon to the Maryborough markets.

He claimed during the council meeting that since the markets returned “some half a year ago” there had been numerous pieces of “conflicting advice” from the local tourism body about the return date.

Asked for an update on the situation, the council’s Director of Development and Community Gerard Carlyon replied that while it may seem like it should be a simple issue, the return of the cannon had “lots of moving parts”.

This included ongoing Workplace Health and Safety compliance.

Mr Carlyon said the council had engaged Olds Engineering to ensure the right policies and procedures were in place.

There was also said to be ongoing issues where stallholders were unable to vacate their positions on the green in time for the cannon firing at 1pm and as a result were threatening to withdraw from the markets altogether.

The latter was questioned by both the mayor and Cr Truscott who also referenced “rumours” of a plan to get rid of the cannon entirely and said if that were so, it was “almost criminal” given the cannon was an important part of Maryborough’s identity.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons however said there was no such plan.

He said FCTE was working with the council’s cultural services team to resume the “great cannon firing tradition” at the Maryborough Markets from Thursday, December 17.

“As the organisation focusing on visitation and promoting the attributes of Maryborough and its history, FCTE is 100% supportive of the cannon remaining an important, functioning piece of Maryborough’s history.

“It has strong appeal to visitors and locals and the markets are an ideal venue to showcase its significance to the region.”