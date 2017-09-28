32°
Councillor mail trays accessed without permission

Fraser Coast Regional Council.PHOTO EMBARGOED UNTIL JULY 28
Fraser Coast Regional Council.PHOTO EMBARGOED UNTIL JULY 28 Lauren Smit
Blake Antrobus
by

WORK will soon begin on the installation of secure mail trays for councillors, after revelations councillors had been going through the mail of their colleagues.

The allegations were raised at yesterday's council meeting when councillor Stuart Taylor moved a motion to install secure and lockable mail trays for councillors.

The motion was carried unanimously. Cr Taylor said councillors had an obligation to protect the documents that come into their custody.

"It's a cost-effective way to ensure that any person who provides confidential documentation... goes to the intended person,” Cr Taylor said.

Cr Taylor then asked CEO Ken Diehm if he was aware of any breaches of councillor mail trays, Mr Diehm confirmed there were two instances of mail trays being accessed without permission.

Councillor Paul Truscott said he was one of the councillors who had his mail unlawfully accessed. He said the incident was under investigation.

"Information in my tray had been tampered with,” Cr Truscott said.

Cr Truscott told the Chronicle the second instance involved a confidential document being removed from a councillor's mail tray, which was "never recovered”.

"That situation was referred to the Queensland Police because it was ultimately a matter of theft,” he said. Outside the meeting, Mr Diehm said it was a "serious and reportable” offence.

But he declined to comment if an investigation into the incidents was underway.

"If there is a complaint that is substantiated, my role is to refer it to the Director General for consideration, make a preliminary assessment whether there has been misconduct, then refer it to the State Government for consideration,” Mr Diehm said.

The accusations point to continued mistrust between councillors, first identified in a State Government report handed down in October 2016.

