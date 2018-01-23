Councillor's plan to bring more shade to the Fraser Coast

MORE shaded areas could be put in public spaces if a motion going before the Fraser Coast Regional Council is successful.

Councillor Paul Truscott will put forward a motion urging the council to take active steps to be sun smart and ensure that parks and public spaces are suitably shaded at Wednesday's meeting.

Cr Truscott said the aim of being Sun Smart was protecting the health of the community.

"I have seen first hand the heartache that skin cancer can cause, having seen loved ones suffer and lose family to melanoma. Cancer sucks," Cr Truscott said.

"As a council we need to work with the community to ensure that people in parks and public spaces are protected as much as possible."

Deputy mayor George Seymour said by adding trees and shade to playgrounds and parks it would not only help reduce the incidence of skin cancer but "improving them as vibrant and much-loved public spaces."

Cr Truscott's motion will be voted on at Wednesday's council meeting.