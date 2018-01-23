Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Councillor's plan to bring more shade to the Fraser Coast

Staying Sun Smart.
Staying Sun Smart. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

MORE shaded areas could be put in public spaces if a motion going before the Fraser Coast Regional Council is successful.

Councillor Paul Truscott will put forward a motion urging the council to take active steps to be sun smart and ensure that parks and public spaces are suitably shaded at Wednesday's meeting.

Cr Truscott said the aim of being Sun Smart was protecting the health of the community.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

"I have seen first hand the heartache that skin cancer can cause, having seen loved ones suffer and lose family to melanoma. Cancer sucks," Cr Truscott said.

"As a council we need to work with the community to ensure that people in parks and public spaces are protected as much as possible."

Deputy mayor George Seymour said by adding trees and shade to playgrounds and parks it would not only help reduce the incidence of skin cancer but "improving them as vibrant and much-loved public spaces."

Cr Truscott's motion will be voted on at Wednesday's council meeting.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast hervey bay maryborough skin cancer sun smart

Fraser Coast Chronicle
$29 flights: Your bucket list starts now

$29 flights: Your bucket list starts now

Australia, it’s your lucky year. Flights to some of the world’s hottest destinations are now up for grabs for under $50 in Jetstar’s latest sale.

Image released of man who allegedly assaulted police

Police released this image of a man they believe was involved in a number of property thefts and stolen vehicle offences.

The man assaulted a female police officer last week.

Bright future ahead for the Fraser Coast

Projects worth $480 million were approved.

Bright future ahead as major solar farm gets green light

SOLAR PLAN: A proposed locality plan of the new 400.67ha Munna Creek Solar Farm, approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Plans for a 400.67ha solar farm near Bauple were approved on Jan 18.

Local Partners