Councillor punched in shock attack outside city hall

Police have arrested a man over two random attacks in the Maryborough CBD, one on Fraser Coast councillor Jade Wellings.

FRASER Coast councillor Jade Wellings says she is still in shock after being one of two allegedly attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on Friday morning.

The Division Five councillor and mother of three was walking towards the hall for a meeting with the mayor when a man with face tattoos locked eyes with her and, without warning, lashed out, punching her to the right side of her face.

On the phone and carrying her laptop bag, Cr Wellings screamed and ran into the Visitor Information Centre and asked staff to call police.

A man who was nearby said another man in his 50s had also allegedly been assaulted by the same attacker just moments before.

Police were speaking to the victims and witnesses when they saw the man walk over and sit on a bench next to a parked police car on Lennox St.

There, he calmly put his hands out to be arrested before being placed in the back of the paddy wagon.

This came as a relief to Cr Wellings who told the Chronicle she was “scared he was walking around town doing this to other people”.

Cr Wellings and the man in his 50s both went to hospital for a check up.

She suffered a chipped tooth and was still having trouble with her jaw on Friday night but was thankful X-Rays had shown it wasn’t broken. It’s understood the second victim was also not seriously injured.

Speaking to the Chronicle after returning home Cr Wellings said she was tired, sore and still shocked something like this could happen in such a public place.

“You think you are safe walking around in broad daylight,” she said

“It was just so sudden.”

Later, she posted a statement on her social media thanking those who had come to her aid and saying that instead of feeling “angry or sad” she had decided to instead be grateful.

“I’m grateful that there were kind people around to take care of me and make me feel safe afterwards.

“I am grateful this man hit me and not an elderly person who may not have survived one hit.

“I’m grateful that I am safe and well and have minimal injury.

“I am grateful for all the care and concern from councillors, the CEO, council staff and FCTE staff who all made my day just that little bit better.

“I am grateful my children were not with me today.

“I am grateful this man is locked up and the rest of the community are safe from him.

“There is a lot of bad in the world but there is also a lot of good. I choose to focus on the good.”

A spokesman for Maryborough police confirmed the alleged attacker, aged in his early 30s, had been charged with two counts of assault.

He appeared briefly in court and was remanded in custody.