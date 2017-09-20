30°
Councillor pushes to get rid of library late fees

Carlie Walker
FRASER Coast Councillor George Seymour will move to abolish overdue library fees at the next council meeting.

"They are ineffective and there are better ways to ensure items are returned on time without penalising people who can't afford the fines," he said.

"We live in a disadvantaged area.

"I have heard from too many families about how they don't return to the libraries because they can't pay off the fees."

Borrowing privileges are suspended if there are more than $20 in late fees.

Last year $8000 in fees were applied across the five Fraser Coast libraries.
 

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast hervey bay library maryborough

