Councillor ready to take the plunge in the Pier 2 Pub

READY TO RACE: Councillors Darren Everard and Paul Turscott are ready for the Pier 2 Pub swim. Brendan Bowers

SWIMMING: What started as a little bit of Facebook banter between colleagues has led Fraser Coast Regional councillor Paul Truscott signing up for this year's Hervey Bay Pier 2 Pub Ocean Swim.

Cr Truscott, who started swimming to improve his fitness, decided to accept the invitation from fellow councillor Darren Everard to give the race ago.

"The invitation was issued and I did think about it for a while before agreeing to the challenge,” Cr Truscott said.

"I am really looking forward to the experience.

"Cr Everard has been very encouraging and has assured me it will be a nice flat day with lots of tidal assistance, which will help me out.

"I am just not sure about there being no black line like the pool.”

Cr Everard is thrilled that his fellow councillor has taken up the challenge.

"I am delighted that Paul has accepted the offer to join us for this year's swim and taking on the iconic 3km event,” he said.

"I may not have told him about the 500m and 1km events that are on.

"He is a young fit lad who will handle it with ease.

"I think he is more worried about my suggestion swimming in Speedos will make him swim faster rather than the 3km swim itself.”

Cr Truscott is encouraging other members of the community to join him in having a splash on the day.

"It is Father's Day after all and what a way for a dad to spend the morning getting out and about on the beautiful Fraser Coast,” Truscott said.

Entry is available online at www.oceanswim.com and closes on August 30.