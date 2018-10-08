Councillor self-refers for investigation after complaint

A FRASER Coast councillor has referred himself to be investigated by the Department of Local Government after a complaint regarding an alleged conflict of interest was raised.



The complaint stems from alleged misconduct by councillor Stuart Taylor during a council vote on a tender for the Sport Precinct clubhouse.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton



During the vote, in which Cr Taylor had declared a real conflict of interest at the start of the meeting, he stood outside the chamber door while a division over the vote was taking place.



Councillors had already voted on the item during confidential when Cr Taylor was not present.



A vote division can occur when a councillor wants the minutes to show how individual councillors voted on the matter.



The conflict of interest relates to his role as the president of Football Queensland Wide Bay.



Cr Taylor said he was "confident" he had acted ethically and done no wrong.



He told the Chronicle he had asked Fraser Coast CEO Ken Diehm to refer the matter to the Department of Local Government to ensure "that it is dealt with transparently and in the public interest".



"I stopped outside the door and waited for the division to be counted, I did not enter the room or the public seating area until the division was recorded by the minute taker," Cr Taylor said in a statement.



"The Local Government Act states that, when dealing with a real conflict of interest a councillor must 'leave the meeting room (including any area set aside for the public) and stay out of the meeting room while the matter is being discussed and voted on.'



"At the time this matter was discussed and voted on, I left the room, including any place set aside for the public.



"I am confident that I have acted ethically and in compliance with the Local Government Act and look forward to having the matter resolved.



Fraser Coast CEO Ken Diehm said the council could not make any statement in relation to matters that may be subject to a complaint.

