Councillor to donate pay during One Nation state campaign

FRASER Coast Councillor James Hansen says he will "remain on the council books" while he runs as the One Nation candidate for the seat of Maryborough in the next state election.

The dairy farmer from Boompa said he would stand down from his role as the division one councillor and donate his council income to Fraser Coast charities while he was officially campaigning for the state seat.

When asked if he had anyone in mind to fill in for his council position while he officially campaigned, Cr Hanson said he did not have anyone in particular in mind.

He said that until the election was announced, he would be "100% committed" to his role as a councillor.

"I'm just an endorsed candidate, I'm not an official candidate yet," Cr Hansen said.

"Currently, the legislation says you don't have to step down, but certainly I would take my name off the public pay roll, or what I would just donate all my pay back to charity, which is the absolute right thing to do."

Cr Hanson has been a councillor since 2004, and said he had no ambitions of running for Maryborough during the most recent Local Government elections.

"Then it was around about September, October I thought we need to get away from the big parties in Queensland," Cr Hansen said.

"We've had big parties here forever, and you've got to ask yourself, as we better off now than we were 26 years ago, and I think the answer is no."

By the end of the year, Cr Hansen had decided to run for the Maryborough seat.

When asked why he decided to run with the One Nation party, and not run as an independent, Cr Hansen said he believed One Nation was a party for the people, who had "put together a plan to give the power back to the people".

"I know One Nation is a modern conservative party, they're not from the 1950s, they're not radicals despite what the media says," he said.

"They're a party for the people."

Cr Hansen said the major parties "had lost their way", and having One Nation hold the balance of power in the upper house would give more power back to the people.

"The Labor Party used to stand for workers and they sold out on that, the Liberals used to stand for businesses andthey've sold out ,and the Nationals used to stand for farmers and they don't anymore," he said.

"We need to stop the rot."