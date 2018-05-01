Menu
The Labor opposition in the Brisbane City Council is pushing for compulsory preferential voting at local elections.
Councillor urges voters to put his colleagues last on ballot

Carlie Walker
1st May 2018 2:40 PM
COUNCILLOR James Hansen, a vocal supporter of ousted mayor Chris Loft, has called on residents not to back his colleagues in this weekend's by-election.

Cr Hansen made the comments regarding fellow councillors George Seymour and Darren Everard on his Facebook page on Monday night in a post that has since been removed.

In the post, Cr Hansen said a lot of people had approached him regarding who would be the best choice for mayor.

He said Mr Loft should not have been removed by the State Government, an action that resulted in the need for the mayoral by-election.

"I still think Chris Loft should have been left there and we as residents should decide his future," Cr Hansen said.

As residents did have to decide who to back, Cr Hansen said he could not tell people how to vote, but he would be putting the sitting councillors - Cr Seymour and Cr Everard - last on his ballot.

The Chronicle contacted Mr Hansen in relation to his remarks and he confirmed that he had taken down the post almost as soon as he put it up.

"I'll work with whoever gets elected," he said.

Cr Seymour said Mr Hansen's comments didn't bother him, but he did feel it was time for councillors to move on from personal gripes.

"We as a council need to focus on the community and not on each other," he said.

"We need to stop the divisiveness."

Cr Seymour said the post didn't bother him and it would not prevent him from working with Cr Hansen in the future either as a councillor or as mayor if he were to be elected.

"I can work with anyone," he said.

"I'm not fazed by it."

Cr Everard said he had been told of the post but he was not concerned.

"If he wants to go down that track he can," he said.

Dr Everard was also confident he could continue to work with Cr Hansen in the future.

"He's a consenting adult, he can say whatever he wants," he said.

