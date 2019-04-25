Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOCUSSED STRATEGY: Councillors endorsed a new RV strategy that outlines a roadmap to grow the sector into a leading tourism area over the next few years.
FOCUSSED STRATEGY: Councillors endorsed a new RV strategy that outlines a roadmap to grow the sector into a leading tourism area over the next few years. SylvieBouchard
Council News

Councillors give green light to Coast's new RV strategy

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW RV strategy with revamped marketing campaigns and more infrastructure for campers could make the Fraser Coast one of the leading RV destinations in the country.

Councillors unanimously endorsed the new RV strategy at yesterday's council meeting.

Some of the new strategies include establishing Maryborough as an RV education and maintenance hub, investigating options to offer low-cost camping options, reviewing signage and looking at designated long-vehicle parking spaces.

Councillor Anne Maddern said the new strategy was more "focussed” than the council's previously endorsed strategy in 2017.

"RVs, to date, have been hugely beneficial in growing our economy and tourism and this is the next step in that process to further develop that tourism sector,” Cr Maddern said.

"One of the areas in the report I found of great interest is we need to let people know where our caravan parks, free camping areas and low-cost camping areas are.

"It's that kind of development ... (it lets) people know where these facilities are.”

The council will also undertake investigations to identify a suitable Hervey Bay RV site to replace the existing one at the Information Centre.

fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast fraser coast regional council maryborough rv camping
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay WWII veteran reflects on what it means to serve

    premium_icon Bay WWII veteran reflects on what it means to serve

    News At 17, Ken Hayden was watching thousands of men's faces march off his troop carrier landing craft, most of whom would never return

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:32 AM
    Bay students' sobering visit to the Somme

    premium_icon Bay students' sobering visit to the Somme

    News Bay students visit the battlefields of Somme on trip to France

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:10 AM
    Loved Hervey Bay restaurant robbed by hooded thugs

    premium_icon Loved Hervey Bay restaurant robbed by hooded thugs

    Crime Hooded thugs get away with a tip jar with about $30 in coins

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Dingo advocates make recommendations to prevent more attacks

    premium_icon Dingo advocates make recommendations to prevent more attacks

    News Ms Bryant said children under 13 should also stay in fenced areas.

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:01 AM