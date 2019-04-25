Councillors give green light to Coast's new RV strategy

FOCUSSED STRATEGY: Councillors endorsed a new RV strategy that outlines a roadmap to grow the sector into a leading tourism area over the next few years.

A NEW RV strategy with revamped marketing campaigns and more infrastructure for campers could make the Fraser Coast one of the leading RV destinations in the country.

Councillors unanimously endorsed the new RV strategy at yesterday's council meeting.

Some of the new strategies include establishing Maryborough as an RV education and maintenance hub, investigating options to offer low-cost camping options, reviewing signage and looking at designated long-vehicle parking spaces.

Councillor Anne Maddern said the new strategy was more "focussed” than the council's previously endorsed strategy in 2017.

"RVs, to date, have been hugely beneficial in growing our economy and tourism and this is the next step in that process to further develop that tourism sector,” Cr Maddern said.

"One of the areas in the report I found of great interest is we need to let people know where our caravan parks, free camping areas and low-cost camping areas are.

"It's that kind of development ... (it lets) people know where these facilities are.”

The council will also undertake investigations to identify a suitable Hervey Bay RV site to replace the existing one at the Information Centre.