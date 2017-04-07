28°
News

Councillors go back to school for local govt training course

Blake Antrobus
| 7th Apr 2017 10:41 AM
One of the training courses for the Fraser Coast Regional Council start today.
One of the training courses for the Fraser Coast Regional Council start today. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S back to school for the Fraser Coast Regional Council, with councillors undertaking the first of the local government training courses today.

Following a council resolution on March 23, a workshop in councillor conduct and ethical behaviour will be undertaken today by the Department of Local Government.

A further course in 'Governance Essentials for Local Government', provided by the Australian Institute of Company Directors, will be undertaken on May 15-16.

Initial costs for the director's course was around $10,000 for each councillor, but the price has since dropped to $24,000 for all 11 councillors.

A separate course from the Local Government Association of Queensland will be undertaken on May 30.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  councillors fccouncil fraser coast regional council local government training courses

UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital with head injuries

UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital with head injuries

UPDATE: A woman has been taken to hospital with neck pain and head injuries.

  • News

  • 7th Apr 2017 2:06 PM

Councillors go back to school for local govt training course

One of the training courses for the Fraser Coast Regional Council start today.

The first of the courses start today.

Driver speeds off from police, last seen in Tinana

The vehicle was last seen travelling down Tapscott St in the Tinana area.

Dirty water brings good fishing for Fraser Coast

Mick shows off his latest catch.

Be careful when boating in river systems.

Local Partners

Head to Torquay to get a sausage sizzle lunch

Torquay IGA is raising money for the Mater Hospital in Brisbane.

Young performers and animals to dazzle in circus

ROLL UP: Lennon Bros Circus father and daughter act Amina and Mohammed Jratlou will be one of many to wow crowds.

It's on until April 17.

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Toowoomba's Globe of Death stunt riders head to coast

STUNT RIDERS: Justin Ryan (left) and Sam Fennel are the feature act for the Australian Street Entertainment Championships.

Daring stunt riders risk their lives all the time

DESIGNED FOR LEISURE

170/230 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Gated resort style complex Pool, tennis court and gymnasium 3 bedrooms with built-ins Main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite Open plan living Well equipped...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!