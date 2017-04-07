Councillors go back to school for local govt training course

One of the training courses for the Fraser Coast Regional Council start today.

IT'S back to school for the Fraser Coast Regional Council, with councillors undertaking the first of the local government training courses today.

Following a council resolution on March 23, a workshop in councillor conduct and ethical behaviour will be undertaken today by the Department of Local Government.

A further course in 'Governance Essentials for Local Government', provided by the Australian Institute of Company Directors, will be undertaken on May 15-16.

Initial costs for the director's course was around $10,000 for each councillor, but the price has since dropped to $24,000 for all 11 councillors.

A separate course from the Local Government Association of Queensland will be undertaken on May 30.