Councillors sworn in - (L) David Lee, David Lewis, Zane O'Keefe, Jade Wellings, Denis Chapman, George Seymour, Darren Everard, Phil Truscott, Paul Truscott, James Hansen and Daniel Sanderson. Photo: Cody Fox
Councillors put hands up to help out community

Carlie Walker
1st May 2020 10:00 AM
A NUMBER of councillors have put their hands up to be part of committees to help the region.

In some cases, too many councillors nominated for positions during yesterday’s council meeting and the positions had to go to a ballot.

Councillor David Lewis and Councillor James Hansen both nominated for the Environmental Advisory Committee.

There was some confusion over the number of councillors who could be appointed to the committee and it went to a vote before it was found there were two available positions.

Cr Denis Chapman won a vote to be appointed to the Traffic Advisory Committee with Cr Zane O’Keefe to be his official proxy if he is unavailable.

Three councillors, including Cr Darren Everard, Cr David Lee and Cr Paul Truscott, put their hands up for the Wide Bay Water and Waste Water Advisory Committee.

Cr Truscott and Cr Lee were appointed to the committee after a vote.

Both Phil and Paul Truscott put their hand up to be on Maryborough & District Committee on the Ageing. Phil was appointed after a vote.

