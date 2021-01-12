Councillors reinforce community coastal commitment

Boonooroo resident Robyn Ward said she felt the Fraser Coast Regional Council had forgotten about the costal community following a storm surge in December 2020. Photo: Stuart Fast

BOONOOROO resident Robyn Ward said she felt the Fraser Coast Regional Council had forgotten about the costal community following a storm surge in December 2020.

The surge inundated houses, flooded roads and left debris in resident's yards.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson responded, saying "Council operation crews and the SES delivered sand and pre-filled sand bags in the lead up to the event and inspected the communities immediately after the event."

The ring of dirt around the power pole shows how high the water level reached in Bates St, Boonooroo following the storm surge. Photo: Stuart Fast

"Warnings for the severe weather event occurred over multiple days in the lead up. Council relays the same information as the Bureau of Meteorology.

Cr Sanderson along with Councillor Jade Wellings visited the area on Tuesday December 15 following the surge where they received positive feedback from residents they met with.

"It's important to remember that storm surge is unpredictable and there is always a level of risk of flooding when you live near the ocean or a river.

"It is individuals' responsibility to seek information specific to their needs and take action that is appropriate for their personal situation," Cr Sanderson said.

"Council encourages all Fraser Coast residents to regularly log on to the Disaster Dashboard on our website, and opt in for SMS and email notifications for weather warnings, emergency news and flood levels.

"The disaster dashboard is a one-stop shop of information with links to warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, flood cameras, road conditions, power outages and more."

Cr Sanderson said it was important for residents to have their own plans in place and act on them.