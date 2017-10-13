Councillors respond to allegations raised by mayor's son

ALLEGATIONS: Councillors have responded to allegations raised by the mayor's son in an online video.

ALLEGATIONS: Councillors have responded to allegations raised by the mayor's son in an online video. Lauren Smit

FRASER Coast councillors have condemned allegations raised by mayor Chris Loft's son in an online video blog.

It follows a difficult week for council after CEO Ken Diehm said he was seeking "legal advice" over allegations published in a video by the mayor's son Jason Loft.

The video contains a number of unsubstantiated allegations about two councillors and two board members of Football Queensland Wide Bay.

Here's what your councillors had to say about the video:

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Anne Maddern. Alistair Brightman

Anne Maddern:

"This is an operational matter for the CEO and his staff and I don't wish to comment about it."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott. Valerie Horton

Paul Truscott:

"Putting aside the fact of who the individual is, it is a baseless accusation. In fact there is a paper trail of evidence confirming the opposite of the shocking accusations.

"In my opinion, an individual creating false accusations, such as those that were made, would only do such a thing to intentionally cause harm to other individuals.

"Sporting children are the ultimate recipient of this donation and it's disappointing that someone can hide behind social media to attack children and volunteers.

"There is a vast difference between having one's own opinion, which we are all entitled to have, and publicly sharing accusations that were made.

"In a region where we have so many positive attributes, it is unfortunate that some individuals choose to live in negativity and constantly try to bring down others."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Daniel Sanderson. Valerie Horton

Daniel Sanderson:

"There is a process that is underway and I will make no further comment."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor David Lewis. Valerie Horton

David Lewis:

"The publication was quite disturbing, and I think it's appropriate the CEO take the action that he's indicated."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Darren Everard. Alistair Brightman

Darren Everard:

"It is a shame that a volunteer group has been again selectively targeted by a self-appointed social commentator.

"If such social commentators spent as much effort and resources working positively for the community rather than dividing it, the Fraser Coast would be a better place for all.

"Orchestrated distractions are designed to create as much chaos as possible for both the council and community.

"I am focussing my efforts into serving the community and on attracting and growing our major events that will have long term regional benefit.

"I only wish these divisive social commentators would engage in the same vision and put community before self."

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

Stuart Taylor:

"I think that it is appropriate that the council treat this matter seriously as it attempts to impugn councillors and the office of CEO.

"The allegations that have been made are deliberately intended to cause harm to myself and others that have stood up against inappropriate behaviour within the council.

"It is also concerning that the source of the allegations has an intimate knowledge of matters pertaining to the council and then distorts this information to his own benefit."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. George Seymour. Alistair Brightman

George Seymour:

"It's really disappointing that in a community where there are unlimited opportunities to contribute in a positive manner, some people choose to spend their whole time in negativity.

"I support kids playing sport and people volunteering to help that.

"It's awesome our region has a team in the state competition now, well done to the volunteers who made that possible."

Crs Chris Loft, James Hansen, Rolf Light and Denis Chapman were contacted for comment but are yet to respond.

In a statement, Jason Loft directed the Chronicle to his Facebook and YouTube pages.