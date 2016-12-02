Councillors respond to Mayor's attempt to dismiss CEO

Cr James Hansen:

" I absolutely support the mayor and think the CEO should go for the good of the community. I abstained from the vote because I want to have the opportunity to put my argument forward to other councillors - but I couldn't at the time."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr Anne Maddern:

"Commenting in the public forum is not helpful to the business of running council, and therefore I can't comment."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Anne Maddern. Valerie Horton

Cr Paul Truscott:

"I'm incredibly disgusted. I think it was a poor display and behaviour that is unbecoming of the mayor."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Paul Truscott. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr Daniel Sanderson:

"I was shocked, appalled and very disappointed in the actions and motives of our Mayor. To do what was done publicly brought humiliation to our CEO, senior executive and to council in whom is very capable in delivering on council's policies in all aspects."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Daniel Sanderson is sworn in. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr David Lewis:

"My view is that it was totally innapropriate. If he had made a decision, he should have had a council-only meeting about it, where it could have been discussed."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor David Lewis. Valerie Horton

Cr Darren Everard:

"It would have to be the pinnacle for the over-estimation for one's ability and support that I have ever seen."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Darren Everard. Valerie Horton

Cr Denis Chapman:

"I support the mayor and the community, but didn't know the minute was coming up. It's the mayor's prerogative that the minute came up, so I had to support it. It's been a big thing, this whole thing with the mayor and the CEO, but I've not seen one attempt at the olive branch that should be coming from the CEO."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Denis Chapman. Valerie Horton

Cr Stuart Taylor:

"Yesterday was a very challenging day, and something that no employee should ever go through. It's unfair that one of council's employees be treated in such an unprofessional way. I support the CEO; she is doing an exceptional job in very trying circumstances."

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

Cr George Seymour:

"I was really surprised and disappointed; he didn't bring it up with anyone beforehand, he chose to bring it out in the open, in front of members of the public, in front of us all to surprise us like that. So I thought that extremely disappointing and unprofessional, and it's not how we as a council need to be operating."

Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor - George Seymour. Valerie Horton

Cr Rolf Light was contacted for comment.