34°
News

Councillors respond to Mayor's attempt to dismiss CEO

Blake Antrobus
| 2nd Dec 2016 6:00 PM
Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Cr James Hansen:

" I absolutely support the mayor and think the CEO should go for the good of the community. I abstained from the vote because I want to have the opportunity to put my argument forward to other councillors - but I couldn't at the time."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr Anne Maddern:

"Commenting in the public forum is not helpful to the business of running council, and therefore I can't comment."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Anne Maddern.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Anne Maddern. Valerie Horton

Cr Paul Truscott:

"I'm incredibly disgusted. I think it was a poor display and behaviour that is unbecoming of the mayor."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Paul Truscott. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Paul Truscott. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr Daniel Sanderson:

"I was shocked, appalled and very disappointed in the actions and motives of our Mayor. To do what was done publicly brought humiliation to our CEO, senior executive and to council in whom is very capable in delivering on council's policies in all aspects."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Daniel Sanderson is sworn in. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Daniel Sanderson is sworn in. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr David Lewis:

"My view is that it was totally innapropriate. If he had made a decision, he should have had a council-only meeting about it, where it could have been discussed."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor David Lewis.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor David Lewis. Valerie Horton

Cr Darren Everard:

"It would have to be the pinnacle for the over-estimation for one's ability and support that I have ever seen."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Darren Everard.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Darren Everard. Valerie Horton

Cr Denis Chapman:

"I support the mayor and the community, but didn't know the minute was coming up. It's the mayor's prerogative that the minute came up, so I had to support it. It's been a big thing, this whole thing with the mayor and the CEO, but I've not seen one attempt at the olive branch that should be coming from the CEO."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Denis Chapman.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Denis Chapman. Valerie Horton

Cr Stuart Taylor:

"Yesterday was a very challenging day, and something that no employee should ever go through. It's unfair that one of council's employees be treated in such an unprofessional way. I support the CEO; she is doing an exceptional job in very trying circumstances."

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

Cr George Seymour:

"I was really surprised and disappointed; he didn't bring it up with anyone beforehand, he chose to bring it out in the open, in front of members of the public, in front of us all to surprise us like that. So I thought that extremely disappointing and unprofessional, and it's not how we as a council need to be operating."

Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor - George Seymour.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor - George Seymour. Valerie Horton

Cr Rolf Light was contacted for comment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast regional councillors response

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

BREAKING: Tobruk to be sunk between Hervey Bay and Bundy

BREAKING: Tobruk to be sunk between Hervey Bay and Bundy

The ex-HMAS Toburk will be sunk in the waters off Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

Seabreeze gives relief for Bay while inland swelters

Keeping cool during the heatwave - Helen Martin from Craignish chills out on the foreshore at Shelly Beach with a book, some music and a comfy chair.

It is a different story for those living inland.

Looking for something to do this weekend on the Coast?

ON TOMORROW: Motorbikes will descend through Tinana in the Fraser Coast Toy Run.

There's an event on for everyone.

Heatwave to continue for days as temps top 40 in some areas

Beachgoers cool down at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Temperatures have hit 46 degrees Celsius in parts of outback Queensland today, with a heatwave predicted for the state's central and southern regions.(AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Outback towns scorching under the Friday afternoon sun

Local Partners

Looking for something to do this weekend on the Coast?

Check out a list of events that are on Saturday and Sunday.

Remembering boy who lost battle with cancer through walk

Cooper Christensen with his parents Michael and Amanda.

December 3 would have been Cooper Christensen's eighth birthday.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

RICKY Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years, titled 'Humanity'.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis won't be naming her second child 'Hawkeye'

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 $394,000

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

SUPERB CENTRAL LOCATION

12 Clarke Street, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in ... $225,000

An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in central Pialba. With all town services available this 826m2 (approx) allotment features...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Submit an Offer

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tremon, River Heads 4655

House 4 2 Auction

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!