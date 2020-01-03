Councillors share top projects and plans in 2020

The last Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting for the year at the Maryborough City Hall

AS A new year dawns, the Chronicle has reached out to the Fraser Coast’s councillors to ask what 2020 will bring to the region.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said infrastructure, job creation and building a happy, healthy community were his top priorities.

“Across the Fraser Coast there are a number of significant infrastructure decisions to be made and projects undertaken in areas of council responsibility such as sewerage, roads and water supply,” he said.

“We need to make sure we are planning for the right infrastructure.

“This is about careful consideration, budget deliberations and investing in our region.

“Key to getting this right is recognising existing requirements as well as planning for the future.”

Projects that would create jobs were also on Cr Seymour’s agenda for the new year.

“There are several major job creating projects in the works right now, including factories being constructed in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

“We need to continue to showcase our region and attract more job creating industries as we did last year.

“Working together with other levels of government, we have had discussions with a number of potential investors and I am confident we will see some very good announcements shortly.”

Foremost, a happy community was the priority, Cr Seymour said.

“The council has a big role to play in encouraging an active, healthy and happy lifestyle,” he said.

“We can look at numbers relating to unemployment, property prices or exports but what is fundamentally important is that people are happy. We want to see a community where people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are valued and can participate in recreation, employment and study options.

This includes a wide range of council projects and advocacy including new Men’s Sheds, a water play park in Maryborough, library programs for children and continued support for the university campus.”

Councillor Darren Everard said it was hard to narrow down what he wanted to achieve for the region.

He said the top three priorities for his division was the completion of the Raward Road drainage program, the completion of the Boundary Rd and Roberts St Intersection Signalisation and continuing to lobby the State Government for urgent upgrades to the Boundary Rd and Booral Rd intersection.

“As I have said many projects on my list but these are the three that I would love to see completed this year,” he said.

“As the Bay grows the Boundary Rd and Booral Rd intersection will become a key intersection the will not cope with the extra demands placed on it.

“For the whole of council my priority will be the continual improvement of the relationships with the higher levels of government to ensure we do not miss out on any future opportunities going forward.”

For Councillor Paul Truscott, growth in our emerging communities such as St Helens and Granville and opening up these areas and making them attractive for investment and to allow and encourage residential growth opportunity in Maryborough is on his agenda., as well as encouraging business development for job creation.

“The council is working with private industries and other levels of government to attract large employers to the region, such as the munitions factory and using our aviation spaces to become an aviation industry hub,” he said.

Also on his list was keeping parks and open spaces amazing family friendly places and continuing to improve them.

“We are working towards more shade in areas that need it and more trees planted throughout the entire region as well as a water play area in Anzac Park, lighting the path around Anzac Park and the Tinana Sports Precinct upgrades. “

Councillor Rolf Light said he wanted to see the council continue to support emergency services, in particular the region’s volunteer-based emergency service crews, especially considering the challenges the country is now facing.

Keeping rates affordable for the community was also a goal.

“Even though the budget is brought down in the new council’s term, the fundamentalswill hopefully be in place to see either no or a very small rate rise.and to continue with reducing the debt burden on the ratepayer.

Cr Light’s final goal was to maintain the infrastructure that the community expected and work with the community to identify infrastructure work the council needed to undertake.

Councillor David Lewis said the Pialba CBD, in particular the new library, was a project he would like to see advanced in 2020.

The work the council had been doing on creating greener spaces and better, greener subdivisions was also something Cr Lewis said he would like to see continued.

“I also really want to keep moving on the rail trail project,” he said.

“We’ve had reports on what we need to do to continue it, I just want to keep it moving.”

While Anne Maddern won’t be running for re-election this year, she said she was pleased with what the council had achieved in the past term.

“There are a lot of really good things that have been implemented in council but that are still works in progress and obviously I hope that these processes will continue to full development – things like asset management, project management, the way the budget is now formulated, the work that has been done to build a work culture in which the council is seen to be an employer of choice,” she said.

“However the thing I am most pleased about and which I truly hope continues is a the considered dialogue between council and the community including all our small communities – council seeking to understand the community response to various issues and providing to the community real information about how council decisions are made.

“Some instances of real as opposed to token consultation include the rating review, the consultation around the waste management strategy, the process around the future development strategy of the foreshore of Hervey Bay and currently determining what the community considers the best option for the upgrade to the sewerage treatment system in Hervey Bay.

“Add to that the establishment of the Small Communities Advisory Group. Further development of genuine consultation around all the issues that impact our community will lead to a “real” working relationship and thus a happy community.”