Councillors shoot down motion on NBN cables

A MOTION that would have called for developers to have NBN fibre cable laid out in available areas has been defeated at a Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

Arguing it was unnecessary for developers, councillors voted 7-4 against the motion on Wednesday.

Councillor Paul Truscott, who moved the motion, said one of the first things people would check when moving into a new place would be the internet connection.

His motion asked for a report to be prepared with options on how the council could require or encourage new developments in the Fraser Coast to have "NBN suitable fibre laid to individual premises" where available.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

"There are still some developers that are using copper in place of optic fibre," Cr Truscott said.

"Internet is something we can't go without these days, and I think it's a selling point of the region to advertise.

"It's not to work outside, but work with Federal legislation, and this is asking for a report on how we can do that."

Reader poll Do you think the council should require developers to have NBN fibre laid to properties? Someone from your address has already voted. Current Results Yes; it's a necessary development for modern homes. 86% No; it's the responsibility of the government, not developers. 10% Unsure. 3% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

But councillor Stuart Taylor, who voted against the motion, said placing that burden on developers was unnecessary.

"Council suggesting it's almost a requirement of the developer to provide that network is very costly," Cr Taylor said.

"Reading the NBN's plan for working with local governments... it's how the NBN is going to work with local governments not how is a developer going to deliver an NBN product for the community."

Cr Anne Maddern said she was concerned about the "conflicting messages" the motion could send to the development industry.

"We obviously have some fairly strict guidelines with federal legislation, which the industry are working to... (and) it's sending a message of not-consistency in our approach," Cr Maddern said.

Join the conversation and tell us what you think below.