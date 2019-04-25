Councillors subpoenaed for upcoming Loft trial

Former mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance.

Former mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance. Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast councillors have been subpoenaed to appear in court for ex-Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft's upcoming trial.

It follows the former mayor's case passing through the court system for more than a year.

Mr Loft is due to appear at Hervey Bay District Court next month after being arrested and charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission in November 2017.

The Chronicle understands several councillors have been subpoenaed to give evidence in the upcoming trial.

When questioned about the subpoenas at yesterday's council meeting in Aldershot, acting mayor Darren Everard was tight-lipped.

"It's a matter before the courts so I'm not going to comment about it,” Cr Everard told the Chronicle.

He did not specify how many councillors had received subpoenas.

Mr Loft was charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office, wilfully disclosing information and computer hacking following a CCC investigation into the Fraser Coast Regional Council in 2017.

The Director of Public Prosecutions dropped two charges against him in November last year and will instead pursue one charge of misconduct in a public office.

His lawyer Angelo Venardos has indicated Mr Loft will fight the charges.