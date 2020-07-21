Councillors to decide on CEO contract’s future

THE future of the council chief’s contract will be decided by a councillor vote.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm’s contract will be discussed in the confidential section of tomorrow’s council meeting.

A council spokesman said while a report of Mr Diehm’s contract would be discussed confidentially the councillors’ decision would be made public in the open session.

“The council has obligations under section 194 of the Local Government Act to make decisions around the CEO’s contract,” the spokesman said.

“With the recent election of a new council, it is timely to consider this issue and a report is going to tomorrow’s council meeting.

Mr Diehm has been the CEO since June 2017 and was appointed with a four-year contract.

He took on the top job during one of the most tumultuous periods in the council’s history.

The then mayor Chris Loft and CEO Lisa Desmond were at public loggerheads.

She was eventually dismissed during the February 6, 2017 meeting (and later took legal action against her former councillor colleagues which was settledd without going to trial).

A leaked report from consulting firm CPEM exposed a toxic culture within the council.

Former mayor Chris Loft was sacked a year later following a CCC investigation.

Several of the charges were dropped but he served six months in jail for trying to get a job for his former campaign manager.

At the time of his appointment Mr Diehm was the CEO of the City of Greater Geraldton and praised by the Fraser Coast’s then mayor for his “transformational leadership style”.

“In three years he transformed the City of Greater Geraldton’s culture to world’s best practice through a collaboratively developed change management program.

“Ken is a great fit for us because of his experience in rebuilding cultures within organisations.”