Councillors to decide on new pound location

Councillors will consider a new location for the Hervey Bay Pound at their meeting today.

THE Hervey Bay Pound could be relocated to Booral if councillors vote to find an alternative location at today's meeting.

An agenda item listing an "alternative location” for the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge Facility will be discussed at the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting in Maryborough

One of the proposals include a new location along Booral Rd.

The current site at Cicada Lane has faced a number of noise complaints from residents since its opening in 2011, with the council installing acoustic fencing and an exercise yard for the dogs to help address noise problems.

Four complaints about the noise from the site were received between July 1, 2016 and April 12 this year.

Councillor David Lewis said the site's relocation was an issue the council needed to consider for the area's future growth.

"At the moment there's a limited number of people affected, but it's a significant amenity issue for them,” he said.

"I'm not sure whether there will be more residents nearby in the future, but we have look at options like relocating the pound.”

Council reports suggest a budget between $1-1.2 million will be needed for the new site.

"This cost estimate does not allow for acquisition of land costs, major site works and infrastructure upgrades,” the report said.

Cr Lewis said while it was an expensive option to consider, it was something council needed "to weigh up so residents aren't disturbed.”