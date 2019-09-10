Councillors to delve into Moments in Time

GREAT GIFT: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum historian John Andersen (left) and member Harrold Collins (right) present Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with a special edition of Moments in Time, a Pictorial History of Hervey Bay and Surrounds, 1890 to 2018 .

SIGNED and numbered editions of a one-off book created by the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum was presented to all Fraser Coast councillors at their meeting last week.

Historian and museum member John Andersen said the book, Moments in Time, a Pictorial History of Hervey Bay and Surrounds, 1890 to 2018, was given to the councillors in appreciation of their support and funding for the project.

Moments in Time took nine months to complete and features many photos, panagrams and postcards that date back to the 1890s.

There are 20 chapters, including a section by Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman titled Hervey Bay Today.

"The Fraser Coast Regional Council and in particular Mayor George Seymour, generously supported partial funding for the book's production," Mr Andersen said.

"Each presented book was signed and numbered as a special souvenir edition."

Council CEO Ken Diehm was also presented a copy of other historical books published by the museum including Hervey Bay, the First 150 Years, The Urangan Pier Centenary Book and Moments in Time.

The books will go on display in the council foyer for visitors to peruse.

Mr Andersen said the publications had become major reference books for the region.

Copies of all the publications are available from the museum, which is located at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness.