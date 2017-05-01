Councillors to discuss Seafront Plan at briefing session

Councillor Denis Chapman calls for public consultation on the latest upgrades, planned for Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval.

THE controversial Seafront Oval development will go before a council briefing session before public consultation starts, in the latest saga of an ongoing public fallout over the proposal.

Councillor Denis Chapman, who had previously raised the issue of public consultation over the development plan, earlier stated public consultation was due to start in the coming weeks following a number of community groups voicing their opposition to the proposal.

But the proposal will go before a council briefing session before the community gets their say, with Cr Chapman stating there "were questions to be asked.”

"People are sick and tired of things happening around here without them knowing...(and) there's been no consultation over this plan,” he said.

In an email addressed to councillors, acting chief executive Ray Burton and a council staff member, Cr Chapman stated the community was "not being taken along for the ride.”

"The Community have not had the benefit and I have been told by people who attended the earlier consultation that this is not like what was spoken about,” the email read.

"At no time have I seen the latest plan until...(it was) handed out as an booklet form and it is also not shown on the council website.”

The latest plan has drawn ire from a number of community members, with Hervey Bay resident Bev Cornwell claiming the community "would never get their oval back” if the changes took place.

Ms Cornwell recalled fond memories of the Oval when Millers Carnival was held there in the 1950s.

"Whatever function was held back then, it was always on the oval,” she said.

"It's definitely historic for the region. It's the only area in the Bay that can host events like rodeos and circuses.”