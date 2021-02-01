Councillors vote on $250k feasibility study request

Fraser Coast Council will ask the State Government for a quarter-of-a-million dollars to fund the feasibility study into a boardwalk on the Mary River, despite not all councillors agreeing. INSET: Cr Daniel Sanderson was in favour.

Fraser Coast Council will ask the State Government for a quarter-of-a-million dollars to fund the feasibility study into a boardwalk on the Mary River, despite not all councillors agreeing. INSET: Cr Daniel Sanderson was in favour.

Fraser Coast Regional Council will ask the State Government for a quarter-of-a-million dollars to fund the feasibility study into a boardwalk on the Mary River, despite not all councillors agreeing.

In June last year the council voted unanimously to seek support from the Queensland government for the feasibility study into the project.

Despite the motion to request the $250,000 funding commitment passing, three councillors including opposed to the amount put forward at the recent meeting.

Cr Dennis Chapman said Maryborough’s high unemployment rate was more important.

“We’ve been given a role in the community to look after money … and here we are looking at spending $250,000 (when) Maryborough has an unemployment rate of 11.9 per cent,” he said.

“To look at spending that money in Maryborough at the moment, I feel that this is not looking after the community’s money and ratepayer’s money.

“I think it should be put into better things for Maryborough.”

Mayor George Seymour however moved the motion stating the feasibility study was the council’s chance to return Maryborough to a “river city”.

“Maryborough was founded on the river, its prosperity came from the river, it had a close affinity with the river (which) was lost in the last 30 to 40 years,” he said.

“This is our chance to turn it around.”

If approved, the boardwalk would be built on piles in the Mary River from the Granville Bridge to the Brolga Theatre.

Cr Daniel Sanderson said being able to walk or run beside the river would help activate the precinct and open new opportunities for the wider community to enjoy the heritage city.

He said it is the most significant missing piece from the council’s 2007 Bridge to Brolga Concept Plan.

“Rather than have just a land-based boardwalk, council wants to explore the feasibility of a structure like the floating Riverwalk that was recently built by the Brisbane City Council,” he said.

“(It) could have separate pathways for cyclists and pedestrians and viewing platforms.”

In the council meeting on Wednesday he further protested that it would have many benefits.

“A feasibility study shows us everything about whether it will work or not work,” he said.

“It’s not something I think we can put a price on.

“This is a step we need to take.”

Councillor Sanderson moved the motion and Paul Truscott seconded it.