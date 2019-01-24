Council's $150,000 windfall for Fraser Coast Show

THE Fraser Coast Agriculture Show will receive more than $150,000 over the next three years after the council renewed their sponsorship agreement.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the sponsorship of $51,520 per year to the Show Society from 2019-2021, which includes $30,000 in cash.

The original sponshorship agreement expired in 2018 and was considered "unclear, complex and less than effective", according to council documents.

The funding also includes the venue hire, preparation of the campdraft area, supplying bins and grading and watering the track ahead of the event and public holiday.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the council had been a long-time supporter of the Show Society and long-standing Fraser Coast tradition.

"After 140 shows the events has become a part of the fabric of the Fraser Coast," Cr Sanderson said.

"While we might now be a more urbanised society, people still love to go to show; to see the champion chickens, cattle and horses on display as much as they go to enjoy sideshow alley and visit the pavilions.

"A visit to the show is still a highlight of the year for many, especially teenagers."

The Fraser Coast Show will be held from May 23-24 in Maryborough.