Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary – president Shawn Farrelly with a yellow-tailed black cockatoo. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary – president Shawn Farrelly with a yellow-tailed black cockatoo. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Council’s $2000 donation to save sanctuary

Stuart Fast
16th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will donate $2000 immediately to help the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary near Maryborough feed its 300 animals.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the sanctuary, a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers, has not been able to raise the $1300 a month it needs to feed its 300 animals.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said council staff would also be in contact with the sanctuary operators to urge them to put in a grant application under its COVID-19 program.

“The grant program is to assist eligible community and sporting organisations which have been adversely affected by the coronavirus restrictions,” he said.

“While the sanctuary does not meet the grant guidelines, I am prepared to take their application to the council to discuss a relaxation of the guidelines.”

Cr Seymour also said the council was looking at other funding sources for the sanctuary. He said the council recognised many groups would face funding shortfalls as they were unable to undertake normal activities.

“We want them to continue operating and planning so that they are ready to go when the restrictions are lifted,” Cr Seymour said.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast fraser coast wildlife sanctuary george seymour
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser’s castaway caretakers isolated in paradise

        premium_icon Fraser’s castaway caretakers isolated in paradise

        News Fraser Island caretakers living castaway life

        Schools face challenges ahead of term 2

        premium_icon Schools face challenges ahead of term 2

        News Ho Maryborough schools have prepared for an unusual term 2.

        UPDATE: Two people hospitalised after car crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two people hospitalised after car crash

        Breaking Paramedics including critical care officers are on scene

        Doing whatever it takes with take away

        premium_icon Doing whatever it takes with take away

        News Echo Alpha Tango doing what ever it takes to stay open during the coronavirus...