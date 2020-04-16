Council’s $2000 donation to save sanctuary

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will donate $2000 immediately to help the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary near Maryborough feed its 300 animals.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the sanctuary, a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers, has not been able to raise the $1300 a month it needs to feed its 300 animals.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said council staff would also be in contact with the sanctuary operators to urge them to put in a grant application under its COVID-19 program.

“The grant program is to assist eligible community and sporting organisations which have been adversely affected by the coronavirus restrictions,” he said.

“While the sanctuary does not meet the grant guidelines, I am prepared to take their application to the council to discuss a relaxation of the guidelines.”

Cr Seymour also said the council was looking at other funding sources for the sanctuary. He said the council recognised many groups would face funding shortfalls as they were unable to undertake normal activities.

“We want them to continue operating and planning so that they are ready to go when the restrictions are lifted,” Cr Seymour said.