COUNCIL ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: The council has announced a million dollar assistance package for businesses and groups adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis. Photo: File
News

Council’s coronavirus relief package

3rd Apr 2020 5:30 PM

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will have regulated permits and licences automatically extended as part of a $1 million coronavirus financial assistance package.

Fraser Coast mayor explained businesses did not need to contact the council about permit and licensing extensions as they would be processed automatically.

“It is a complex process so we appreciate business owners’ patience and understanding as we make these changes,” he said.

“The council has committed at least a million dollars to deliver this financial assistance package but we know more may be needed,” Mr Seymour said.

The council also waived a range of fees and charges for local businesses, extended the due date for rates and will provide grants for sport and community groups that had to cancel events.

