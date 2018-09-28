Council's plans to transform Fraser Coast parks, gardens

MAJOR developments could be in store for parklands and gardens across the Fraser Coast after a council vote.

Councillors voted unanimously to adopt the infrastructure and enhancement plans for 11 parks across the region at their meeting on Wednesday, which include plans for:

Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens

Anzac Park, Maryborough

Point Vernon Park (Sandy White Memorial Park)

Endeavour Way Park, Eli Waters

Gilston Road, Wondunna

Traveston Park, Burrum Heads

Alex Gillespie Park, Torbanlea

Petersens Road Park, Craignish

Woocoo Park, Tinana

Memorial Park, Tiaro

Urangan Precinct

The plans were first put up for public exhibition in November last year.

Documents reveal plans for a new Japanese Garden in Ululah Park, an expansion to the bush tucker garden in the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens and refurbishments to parts of Dayman Park, among others.

Councillor David Lewis said the council was progressively developing the plans to cover all parks and reserves.

"The plans are a mixture of ideas from residents and the council," Cr Lewis said.

"It was great to receive the feedback and showed just how important our parks and reserves are to residents."

Feedback included calls for more shade, fenced off-leash dog areas and the positioning of future proposed toilet blocks and amenities.

The plans will also boost the council's chances of applying for grant funding.

"We always need shovel ready projects to put before the politicians when they are on the campaign trail and to be prepared for grants when they are announced," Cr Lewis said.