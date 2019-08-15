Council's search for dumping cop to curb illegal littering

WANT to earn more than $65,000 a year helping clean up the Fraser Coast?

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is on the hunt for an Illegal Dumping Officer who will spearhead the fight against the region's rubbish problem.

The job, posted on jobs board SEEK on Wednesday, states the officer will be responsible for "implementing illegal dumping prevention, control, investigation, enforcement and reporting activities" across the Fraser Coast.

"Their key focus will be to respond to and investigate reports of illegal dumping and gather any available evidence to support sound regulatory enforcement actions," the ad states.

With a starting salary of $65,745 pro rata, the position calls for an applicant with a minimum of three year's experience in a regulatory role and strong administrative skills.

A Fraser Coast council spokesman said the Illegal Dumping Officer position had not yet been filled.

The job ad comes after the Fraser Coast was chosen alongside four other councils earlier this month to participate in a State Government-run program to combat the littering problem.

Because of the high numbers of illegal dumping across the region, the Department of Environment and Science provided $400,000 to the council to combat the problem.

Two people will be employed to tackle the problem.

Speaking to the Chronicle earlier this month, Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said Queensland communities were spending millions of dollars a year cleaning up illegal dumping.

On the Fraser Coast, about $250,000 of ratepayers money is spent each year on clearing rubbish from charity bins across Hervey Bay and Maryborough

This is despite increased surveillance at known hot-spots and hefty on-the-spot fines being issued.

In July, the Department of Natural Resources and Mines announced they would be ramping up patrols and installing more signs to crack down on illegal dumping after a number of instances in the Eli Creek and Churchill Mines areas.

To apply for the council's job, submit your cover letter and CV at frasercoast.qld.gov.au/working-for-council by 11pm on August 27.