Council's seven hour meeting putting governance under scope

MARATHON MEETING: CEO Ken Diehm, chairman of the Audit Committee Michael Parkinson and acting mayor George Seymour go over reports for yesterday's audit meeting. Contributed

A MARATHON meeting, has been held to ensure the Fraser Coast Council is protected from further controversy.



A committee yesterday spent seven hours putting the council's finances and governance functions under the microscope.



Local Government specialists have been brought in to help with the audit of council's systems.



It's another milestone for the council following the historic sacking of Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft last week.



The Internal Audit Committee, which meets four times each year, ensures the council's governance arrangements meet the requirements of the community.



Risks, reporting, policies, and internal processes and procedures were all discussed.



Three independent specialists and two councillors make up the committee.



Acting mayor George Seymour said the dominance of external specialist s on the Audit Committee "ensures that we have the best available independent advice and scrutiny of our operations".

Committee Chair Michael Parkinson met with CEO Ken Diehm and Cr Seymour to go over a consultant's review of the council's governance framework.

"While these matters may not be particularly exciting to the public, they are the foundation upon which we ensure that our council operates effectively and lawfully," Cr Seymour said.

Following the meeting, councillors, Mr Diehm and council's executive staff attended a workshop to consider the outcomes of a governance framework review undertaken by an independent local government consultant.

Mr Diehm said it was a "full-on day" focussing on the way how council conducts its business.

"One of the biggest outcomes was to consider a revised portfolio committee structure, to ensure we have greater participation on portfolio issues like infrastructure and community engagement to name a few," Mr Diehm said.