Council's warning before pet owners are fined

CHECKING: Council will start knocking on doors this month to check dog owner's registration.

CHECKING: Council will start knocking on doors this month to check dog owner's registration. Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has urged dog owners to keep their pet's details up-to-date.

Councillor Anne Maddern said council would start knocking on doors across the region from January to check dog owners have their animal registration information up to date.

"We all love and care for our pet dogs and keeping details up-to-date is one way of showing that we care," she said.

"This year council issued 16,707 dog registration renewals, but we are yet to hear back from 1,775 owners.

"Sometimes pet owners forget to update their registration details when they move or their pet passes on.

"They should also update their details with the group that holds their pet's microchip data."

She said registered dogs were reunited with their owners quicker when their dog's details were up-to-date.

"Pet owners can work with council to cut the number of animals ending up in the pound by ensuring pets are registered and microchipped so they are returned home as quickly as possible if they stray.

"The registration fees help Council pay for Animal Management staff; as well as provide education programs and facilities such as the two pounds, fenced off-leashed areas and free doggy doo bags.

"Officers will also assess overgrown and unsightly allotments as they move around the region."

The owners of an unregistered dog face fines of up to $261 for each animal on top of registration fees.

The inspection program will start on Monday, January 21, and finish on Saturday, June 29, with the majority of inspections completed by April.

Previous inspection programs have resulted in increased registration uptake and improved quality of the registration register.