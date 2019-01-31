Council's wish list of priority projects revealed

WORKING TOGETHER: QLD assistant to the treasury Glenn Butcher, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Mayor George Seymour and Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie discussing Hinkler Regional Deal last year.

WORKING TOGETHER: QLD assistant to the treasury Glenn Butcher, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Mayor George Seymour and Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie discussing Hinkler Regional Deal last year. Cody Fox

ENHANCING the Urangan Harbour, expanding our local university campus, developing Hervey Bay's CBD and the Sports Precinct could be fast-tracked through the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Hervey Bay's priority project wish list has been revealed as the Fraser Coast Regional Council moves to present almost 30 ideas for consideration during negotiations surrounding the Federal Government initiative in the coming weeks.

The lucrative economic deal between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay is expected to bring thousands of jobs when finalised.

City Deals in Townsville and Launceston have pumped more than $200 million into their respective economies.

Council's list of priority projects was approved at a special meeting yesterday.

It will be presented alongside lists compiled by the Bundaberg council, plus State and Federal Governments.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the list of priority projects had been developed in consultation with key local community and business representatives including the chamber of commerce and tourism industry.

"The Fraser Coast is a dynamic and vibrant region with both challenges and opportunities, and it is hoped the Regional Deal will help us to reach our full potential, attract new investment and drive improved employment outcomes,” he said.

"We are putting forward a diverse range of projects that would help grow our local economy, improve our resilience and ensure the area is a destination of choice for generations to come.

"The Hinkler Regional Deal seeks to bring together all levels of government to build on the area's strengths to provide economic growth and long-term employment.

"This is our list going in but we will be meeting with three levels of government including Bundaberg council and we don't expect them to have the same projects on their lists.

"We do not expect every item on our list to be funded.

"We are not in competition... we are working together for the benefit of the entire electorate, this is not a matter of getting three funded on our list and three on their list.”

Developing a new council administration building and enhancing the cultural precinct as part of the Hervey Bay CBD Master Plan was included in projects put forward for consideration as well as expanding the University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus and developing tertiary student accommodation in the CBD to attract more domestic and international students.

"We want to ensure Hervey Bay has a strong future going forward and a key part is the university,” Mayor Seymour said.

"We want to see it grow for young people coming to the Fraser Coast and young people to stay in the area. We want to see a vibrant university and contribute to the CBD.”

The next stages of the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct and a Boundary Rd extension which was identified as a key missing link in the Fraser Coast's road network for an east/west corridor to Urangan and Hervey Bay Airport also made the list.

So too did a Disaster Co-ordination Centre to improve response times and ensure the efficient use of resources in emergency situations.

Although Maryborough is not located within the Hinkler electorate, Cr Seymour confirmed that should funding come through, it would free up council funds to invest in more Maryborough projects including establishing a new home for council.

"All of the projects put forward will benefit the entire region if funded,” he said.

"This whole deal is an opportunity and it is the only one in the country right now.

"We know unemployment is too high and this is an opportunity to sit down and find solutions.”