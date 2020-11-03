COUNT UPDATE: Why Coast is still waiting for Bay result

HERVEY BAY was still without a confirmed winner in the election race on Monday night despite all signs continuing to point to a Labor victory.

As of 9.30pm, 73.60 per cent of total votes had been counted.

Labor’s Adrian Tantari still led at 39.73 per cent and LNP candidate Steve Coleman remained at 34.36 per cent.

It comes as specialist scrutineers were sent Hervey Bay which is on track to be one of many upsets for the LNP.

Asked why the numbers hadn’t changed on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Electoral Commission of Queensland said results had slowed after about 2.5 million votes around the state were counted to the Official First Preference count.

She explained absent and postal votes from across Queensland were now headed to their home electorates to be scrutinised and counted.

Once all have been received, the official preference count is undertaken where a candidate is not clearly successful.

In some close electorates, this could mean no official result until November 10.

Meanwhile, local leaders seem to have accepted Tantari as victor.

For Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour, it will be the first time the party he has long been a member of looks sure to secure the seat since the days where he worked for the Bay’s former Labor MP Andrew McNamara.

The seat has been held by the LNP since former Hervey Bay mayor Ted Sorensen defeated Mr McNamara in 2009.

Speaking to reporters during the launch of the council’s Buy Local initiative on Monday, Cr Seymour said while Labor’s success in Hervey Bay had “been a surprise to many people locally”, he had known Mr Tantari for many years.

“I know he is committed to the community and I know he cares about the community and he will be a great representative for the region,” Cr Seymour said

“We are eager to sit down with him and other members of the government to move forward for our community.”

The mayor also congratulated Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders on their re-election.