COUNTDOWN: Four months until the Hervey Bay 100

COUNTDOWN: Only four months remain until the Hervey Bay 100 weekend, held on November 17-18. Matthew McInerney

TRIATHLON: Just four months remain until the biggest weekend on the triathlon calendar.

The countdown to this year's Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 is on, as triathletes ranging in experienced from amateur to professionals hook into training programs to ensure they can reach the finish line at the annual 100km event.

The unforgiving 2km swim, 80km ride and 18km run is arguably the toughest triathlon challenge in the region, but hopefuls are not restricted to the event sold on the "suffer in paradise” tagline.

The Kingfisher Bay Resort Barge2Beach will return after its successful debut last year, and entries are tracking at a similar rate. It is limited to 200 spots, so organisers have encouraged potential entrants in the 2km ocean swim to enter as soon as possible.

Huntingdale Super Saturday is headlined by the Have A Crack Tri, a 200m swim, 8km bike and 2km run that serves as the perfect taster for aspiring athletes who want to test themselves in the multisport discipline.

Returning Hervey Bay 100 participants will note a minor change to the run leg.

Rather than run to the Surf Club, athletes will turn around at Tavistock St and run down to Seafront Oval.

The necessary change is to avoid a clash with the A Class Catamaran World Championships, the first day of which coincides with the 100km event.

Next month's Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon is the next major event on the calendar, as businesses tackle a 300m swim, 10km bike and 3km run on Sunday, August 26. The fun event sees corporate teams not only dress up for the race and try to finish close to their nominated time, but raise money for Rally For A Cause.