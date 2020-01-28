Countdown on until local stars back on TV

WHEN Dan and Steph Mulheron got the call from producers inviting them back for a second run on the popular TV show My Kitchen Rules they didn’t think twice before saying yes.

What followed was months of planning the logistics as parents and business owners.

“Straight away we said ‘Yep! Of course we will, we would love to’ and then we got off the phone and said ‘Okay, how are we going to do this?’” Steph said.

“We have a business and a child but the opportunity was too much. We just had to make it happen.

“Not many people get this opportunity once let alone twice.”

Now with less than a week before the new season premieres Dan and Steph can’t wait for Australia to see what they have been up to.

“This experience was completely different to the first time we were on the show, but it was so much fun,” Steph said.

“I can’t wait for it to start because you guys are going to be mindblown not only with the food, the teams and discussions around the table but the fact we all live together.

“You wake up in your pyjamas with no make-up on and there is a TV camera in your face. “

In a new format, five favourite teams go head-to-head with five new teams.

The Fans will live together and represent the House of Colin, while the Faves share digs and fight for the House of Manu.

Steph said heading back onto the show for a second time came with advantages and disadvantages.

“We had an advantage in that we had done it before and we knew how much hard work and dedication we had to put in,” she said.

“But also it was a disadvantage that the other teams knew how and what we cooked, where no one knew anything about the new teams. We didn’t know how amazing or poorly they could cook.”

While the Hervey Bay husband and wife have Australia’s attention they want to show off local produce.

“We are so proud to have grown up on the Fraser Coast and for us to have gone on MKR the first time and share Hervey Bay was a privilege,” Steph told the Chronicle.

“But to know how powerful it was the first time, to go back again we wanted to use all the local produce we could.”

Steph said they have been blown away by the support they have had already.

“On a local level we get so many nice comments down the street, at the restaurant or even in Coles,” she said.

“Everyone is like ‘I’m so proud of you guys, I can’t wait to watch’.

“Everyone is really positive, and we are really grateful they have gotten behind us for round two.”

See Dan and Steph compete for $100,000 when MKR: The Rivals begins on Sunday, February 2 on Seven.