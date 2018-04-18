Menu
ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month.
Business

Countdown to opening of game arcade

Annie Perets
by
18th Apr 2018 4:06 PM

THE much anticipated opening of a game arcade in Hervey Bay is just weeks away.

Timezone will open on May 19 inside Stockland Hervey Bay, with construction now underway.

The new Timezone will be the first for the region. The closest located on the Gold Coast.

The family entertainment centre will occupy a space of 869 square metres in the shopping centre, offering all the latest action and adventure games and activities.

Sportfirst is another store that will be moving into the centre next month, by taking over 1140 square meters of floor space next to JB Hi-Fi.

It is moving from its existing location at 127 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

