COUNTDOWN: Schools get improvements over the holidays

WORK is being carried out at schools across the Fraser Coast, with the countdown on to complete projects before the holidays are over.

Road, footpaths and carpark projects totalling $3.7 million are currently underway.

Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman said Council and contractors were working together to bring these projects to fruition as soon as possible.

Cr Chapman said that at Maryborough State High School, the existing school crossing area in Kent Street was being upgraded in a $159,000 project.

“This project includes the reconstruction of the pedestrian refuge island, realignment of the kerb and the replacement of about 95 square metres of footpath, line marking and signage,” he said.

“Road resurfacing works are being undertaken in the vicinity of Albert State Primary School in Maryborough. These works are part of a $1.6 million resurfacing project of parts of Maryborough including Queen, Tooley, John, Adelaide, Albert, March and Zante streets.

“Also in Maryborough, the second stage of the Saltwater Creek Road footpath replacement project from Sydney Street to St. Helens School is being completed. The existing pathway is being replaced with a 2.5 metre-wide concrete footpath.

“Stage 1 works from Bongoola Road to the entrance of the Maryborough Refuse Site were completed last year. Stage 2 works ($580,000) from Sydney Street to the Maryborough Refuse Centre entrance started in December, and Stage 3 ($230,000) is to start following completion of the final design.

“The $900,000 project includes an extension to the existing stormwater culverts, the provision of a bike-safe railing, and upgraded lighting at the Sydney Street and Ariadne Street intersections.”

Cr Chapman said this project was identified for completion through Council’s footpath inspection program and is supported by the Queensland Government’s Cycle Network Local Government Grants program.